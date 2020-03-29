City of San Antonio’s website shows the number of COVID-19 cases in each zip code

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has a new feature on its website that allows residents to track the number of COVID-19 cases by zip code.

The new stats are featured on the city’s coronavirus page and will be updated daily at 7 p.m.

Screenshot of city's website that shows the number of COVID-19 cases by zip code. (Screenshot of city's website)

As of Saturday, the zip code 78209 has the most COVID-19 cases so far with 9-12 cases, according to the city’s website.

The other zip codes are categorized under 5-8 cases and 1-4 cases.

The chart is located at the bottom of the page and was added to the website on Saturday.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

