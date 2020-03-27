Database shows COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospital beds, vulnerable populations by county in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO – Communities around the U.S., including Bexar County and San Antonio, have issued stay-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic and new impact reports show why that’s so important.

Esri, a location intelligence company, has built a database of all the counties in the U.S. with specific details related to the coronavirus and preparedness. Those include statistics like the number of confirmed cases, deaths, hospital beds, demographic information about vulnerable populations and more.

Bexar County for example, has an estimated population of 2,005,409 people with an estimated 260,575 people over age 65 who are considered to be at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Below are the search results for Bexar County, but you can search for another location here.

The interactive dashboard, called Esri Forecasts, sources data is from the U.S. Census’ 2014-2018 American Community Survey, business counts come from Infogroup, the number of hospital beds from Definitive Healthcare, and COVID-19 cases are from Johns Hopkins University’s widely used international tracker.

The numbers are updated once daily with the lastest COVID-19 cases, the dashboard says.

More interactive maps

The state health department also released a map on March 20 breaking down COVID-19 cases by county in Texas, which is updated daily. View the map here.

Track live coronavirus updates in the U.S. and globally with a real-time map of confirmed cases and deaths here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: