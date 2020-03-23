Boerne mayor adds restrictions with amendment to emergency declaration

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne Mayor Tim Handren on Monday amended the city’s public health emergency declaration to add more restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, Handren urges residents to stay home unless they are required to be at work providing essential services to the community.

Essential services include law enforcement, medical services, banking services, food and supply services or essential communication services.

The declaration now states all people shall avoid gatherings of any size and requires people returning to Boerne after being more than 100 miles away to self-quarantine for 14-days, the news release said.

The updated declaration will give public safety teams more enforcement ability.

This is the third time the declaration has been amended and it comes as San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is considering more restrictions for businesses, as well.

As of Monday morning, there were two confirmed COVID-19 cases and another is under investigation in Kendall County. Track cases across Texas, by county, in this interactive map.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: