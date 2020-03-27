3 cases of coronavirus reported in DeWitt County
2 of the people infected are residents of Yoakum
DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – DeWitt County officials on Friday reported the third case of coronavirus.
According to a news release, the case is confirmed to be a person-to-person transmission of the virus.
The person is a resident of Yoakum and a member of the household of the second confirmed COVID-19 patient, the release said.
The age or gender of the patient is not available.
RELATED: Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
“The virus is no respecter of persons, so the potential for new cases developing in our community is ever present. We must all be mindful of how our interaction with members of our community can mitigate or facilitate the spread of this virus,” County Judge Daryl Fowler said. “It is also important to remain vigilant in our practice of good hygiene.”
DeWitt County is located in Southeast Texas, and as of the 2010 census, its population was 20,097.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
