First positive coronavirus case in Guadalupe County confirmed
SEGUIN, Texas – The first coronavirus case in Guadalupe County was confirmed Friday, the Seguin Gazette reported.
The case was a result of travel, not community spread, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
Comal County confirms third coronavirus case
In response to the confirmation of the case, Kutscher declared a state of disaster in the county, the report said.
Not much is known yet about the patient, but Kutscher said it was important for residents to know about the case and to take the precautionary measures to stop the spread.
Boerne, Kendall County report second COVID-19 case
