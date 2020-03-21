54ºF

First positive coronavirus case in Guadalupe County confirmed

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. (KSAT)

SEGUIN, Texas – The first coronavirus case in Guadalupe County was confirmed Friday, the Seguin Gazette reported.

The case was a result of travel, not community spread, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.

In response to the confirmation of the case, Kutscher declared a state of disaster in the county, the report said.

Not much is known yet about the patient, but Kutscher said it was important for residents to know about the case and to take the precautionary measures to stop the spread.

