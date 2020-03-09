'We need a heck of a lot more’: San Antonio mayor says city has only received 75 coronavirus test kits for community

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city has received less than 100 coronavirus test kits from the federal government and that he has requested more from the CDC and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“We need a heck of a lot more,” Nirenberg said at a Monday morning press conference, held as an unknown number of Americans are being evacuated to a San Antonio military base from the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California to quarantine for the virus.

The cruise ship will dock temporarily in a non-passenger port in San Francisco Bay, where the evacuees will be screened by HHS and the Centers for Prevention and Disease Control. After the screening, only asymptomatic passengers will be taken to the federal military installations for COVID-19 testing and a 14-day quarantine, including JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio, officials said.

People that travel to JBSA-Lackland will be from Texas or surrounding states, Nirenberg said, and they are expected to arrive here as early as Monday. The latest figure cited by officials is around 100.

HHS officials have notified JBSA-Lackland that nearly 1,000 passengers who are California residents are expected to be quarantined at Travis Air Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state has the ability to test for COVID-19.

Abbott identified 10 public health labs in Texas who will be able to test for the disease. Six are currently operational while four more are expected to begin testing by the end of the month.

The labs are in Lubbock, Forth Worth, Dallas, Tyler, El Paso, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Harlingen.

When all the labs receive the validation necessary to test for the virus, the state will be able to process more than 125 COVID-19 tests a day, Abbott said. The test consists of a nasal and oral swab.

“This new ability to provide testing in the state will shorten the time to get the test results,” Abbott said.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.