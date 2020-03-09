WATCH LIVE: Grand Princess cruise ship to dock Monday, evacuees to head to JBSA-Lackland

Federal and state officials are preparing for thousands of people to disembark from the Grand Princess cruise ship that has been idling off the coast of California.

Mayor: Grand Princess cruise ship evacuees headed to JBSA-Lackland

The ship is expected to dock Monday in Oakland, in the east San Francisco Bay around noon California time, according to a port spokesman.

Officials have been preparing the port site with fences and medical tents

There are more than 3,500 people on board the Grand Princess, including 21 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Passengers needing acute medical care will come off the ship first.

Passengers who have so far showed no signs of illness will be quarantined for 14 days at one of four military sites, including Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

HHS has notified JBSA-Lackland that nearly 1,000 passengers that are California residents are expected to undergo the quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Non-California residents will be taken to JBSA-Lackland or Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia for quarantine.

The Department of State was working with the home countries of several hundred passengers to arrange their repatriation.

The 1,113-member crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Grant Tarling, chief medical officer for Carnival Corporation, said it’s believed a 71-year-old Northern California man who later died of the virus was probably sick when he boarded the ship for a Feb. 11 cruise to Mexico.

The passenger visited the medical center the day before disembarking with symptoms of respiratory illness, he said. He likely infected his dining room server, who also tested positive for the virus, Tarling said, as did two people traveling with the man.

On Sunday, the U.S. State Department issued an advisory against travel on cruise ships. “U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship," the department said in a statement on its website. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment."