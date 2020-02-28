Is it safe? WHO offers advice to public concerning coronavirus outbreak

SAN ANTONIO – The World Health Organization is dispelling rumors and offering advice amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a “new coronavirus that has not been previously identified," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 is not the same as the coronaviruses, which were first identified in the mid-1960s, that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold, the CDC reports.

Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths

Fact vs. Myth

Editors Note: All questions and answers below are provided by the WHO.

Are hand dryers effective in killing the new coronavirus?

Are hand dryers effective in killing the new coronavirus? (World Health Organization)

Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the new coronavirus?

According to the WHO, “spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body.” However, both alcohol and chlorine can be used to disinfect surfaces.

Is it safe to receive a letter or a package from China?

Is it safe to receive a letter or a package from China? (World Health Organization)

Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?

No evidence currently suggests that eating garlic will help protect against the current coronavirus outbreak, according to the WHO.

Does putting on sesame oil block the new coronavirus from entering the body?

Certain bleach and chlorine chemical disinfectants can kill COVID-19 on surfaces but sesame oil does not kill the new coronavirus the WHO reports.

Does the new coronavirus affect older people, or are younger people also susceptible?

WHO advises people of all ages to take steps to protect themselves from the virus, for example by following good hand hygiene and good respiratory hygiene. (World Health Organization)

Are there any specific medicines to prevent or treat the new coronavirus?

To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus COVID-19, according to the WHO.

What we know about the coronavirus, cruise ship evacuees at Lackland