Methodist Healthcare hospitals to screen visitors, restrict numbers of entrances due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Effective immediately, visitors to Methodist Healthcare System hospitals will be screened at hospital entrances due to the coronavirus, MHS Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Paul Hancock said Thursday at a news conference.

Prior to entering a hospital, an employee will ask the visitor if they have a cough, fever and if they traveled to countries that are at high risk for the virus, Hancock said.

If the visitor answer yes to the questions, they will be asked to wear a mask if they want to enter the hospital, Hancock said.

The same procedures will be conducted at the emergency room entrance.

Hancock also said hospitals will be limiting the number of entrances visitors can access.

“(We’re) preparing for what could happen,” Hancock said. “Being prepared is how we minimize risk.”

He also urged people who might display any symptoms should “ride it out at home” if the symptoms are mild to moderate.

“(We want to) keep the virus out of the hospital as much as we can,” Hancock said.

Hancock said the only reason to go to the emergency room if someone becomes seriously ill and has shortness of breath.

Hancock said there are currently no coronavirus cases at any of the Methodist Healthcare System hospitals.