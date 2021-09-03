How to get monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Joe Rogan got it. So did Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is one of a handful of treatments with emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of COVID-19.

Currently, it’s only available to high-risk patients with a doctor’s referral.

According to the FDA — “Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody that is specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and is designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.”

The infusion is recommended for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms to prevent hospitalization. To be effective, the treatment needs to be done shortly after a patient has tested positive and is showing symptoms.

Once symptoms are severe and a patient requires hospitalization with oxygen or mechanical ventilation, monoclonal antibodies won’t work and have actually been associated with worse clinical outcomes, the FDA states.

In early August, Bexar County opened the Regional Infusion Center at Freeman Coliseum. University Health officials say an average of 60 patients a day are receiving infusions there.

According to the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, those at high risk include but are not limited to the following:

Those over the age of 65 years old

BMI over 25

Pregnancy

Chronic Kidney Disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease or treatment

Heart disease or high blood pressure

Sickle cell disease

Cerebral palsy

Having a medical-related technological dependence, such as a tracheostomy

Patients need a doctor’s referral or can be screened by calling the Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Hotline at 1-800-742-5990. For referral information, click here.

Patients don’t need to have insurance to receive the free service, and it can also be done in a patient’s home.

