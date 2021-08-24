Life-saving therapy available for COVID-19 high-risk groups in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Experts say people in groups with a high risk of developing complications from a COVID-19 infection should quickly talk to their doctors about infusion therapy after learning they are COVID-19 positive.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his latest test shows he’s now COVID-19 negative a week after he tested positive. The governor received Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy quickly after testing positive.

The therapy has U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the one-dose outpatient treatment is delivered through the vein to the immune system of someone mildly infected with COVID-19 before symptoms potentially become life-threatening.

In early August, Bexar County opened the Regional Infusion Center at Freeman Coliseum. According to the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, those at high risk include but are not limited to the following:

Those over the age of 65 years old

BMI over 25

Pregnancy

Chronic Kidney Disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease or treatment

Heart disease or high blood pressure

Sickle cell disease

Cerebral palsy

Having a medical-related technological dependence, such as a tracheostomy

More than 850 people have already received the therapy in Bexar County in less than two weeks. Patients need a doctor’s referral, but those without a primary care physician can call the center’s hotline to be screened. Patients don’t need to have insurance to receive the free service, and it can also be done at their home.

The treatment needs to be done shortly after a patient has tested positive and shows symptoms for it to be effective. The number to the Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Hotline is 1-800-742-5990. For referral information, click here.