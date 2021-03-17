Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 17: Leaders report 186 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 201,196 total COVID-19 cases and 2,995 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 186 new cases as of Wednesday. Four new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 187.

City officials also reported that 208 patients are hospitalized, 74 are in the intensive care unit and 42 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 378,521 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 210,320 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

The mayor says a new COVID-19 prediction model is coming soon.

Officials encourage people to sign up for vaccine text alerts to find out when appointments open up.

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.