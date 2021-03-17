Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 17: Leaders report 186 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.
Nirenberg reported 201,196 total COVID-19 cases and 2,995 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 186 new cases as of Wednesday. Four new deaths were reported today.
The 7-day rolling average is 187.
City officials also reported that 208 patients are hospitalized, 74 are in the intensive care unit and 42 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.
Nirenberg said 378,521 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 210,320 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.
The mayor says a new COVID-19 prediction model is coming soon.
Officials encourage people to sign up for vaccine text alerts to find out when appointments open up.
Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: