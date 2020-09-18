Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 18: Less than 100 patients in the ICU for the first time in 3 months, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 50,587 total COVID-19 cases and 1,025 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 162 new cases. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 134.

City officials also reported that 218 patients are hospitalized, 99 are in the intensive care unit and 43 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.

For the first time in three months, there are less than 100 people in the ICU, Nirenberg said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar joined Nirenberg and Wolff during Friday’s briefing to discuss jail COVID-19 figures. He said nine inmates and 10 deputies are currently positive for COVID-19.

Salazar said there are just under 4,000 inmates at the jail, and 8,000 inmates have been tested since the beginning of the pandemic. He also said the state is taking in 115 inmates to state prisons.