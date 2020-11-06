Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 5: Officials report 195 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 66,909 total COVID-19 cases and 1,268 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 195 new cases. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 212.

City officials also reported that 259 patients are hospitalized, 111 are in the intensive care unit and 56 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said there were 29 hospital admissions over the last 24 hours. He also said there are 42 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals as the border city experiences a surge in cases.

Rodriguez said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a county employee who tested positive for COVID-19. Click here to read Wolff’s statement.