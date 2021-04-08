SA COVID-19 Briefing, April 8: Nearly 559K first-dose vaccines administered, more than 341K fully vaccinated, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores and Metro Health Medical Director Dr. Junda Woo updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the Thursday night briefing.

Nirenberg reported a 7-day rolling average of 187 cases. He said 558,995 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 341,895 people are fully vaccinated.

During Thursday’s briefing, the mayor said 77% of our population of people ages 65 or older have received at least one vaccine dose.

Clay-Flores said University Health hit a milestone, administering more than 300,000 vaccines as of on Thursday.

75 or older? Get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Alamodome without an appointment

Clay-Flores said the county is partnering with local colleges to make it easier for communities to access vaccines. The St. Philip’s College site administered 1,000 doses on its first day of operation, she said.

The county is expected to receive an additional 8,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and the Moderna allotment will remain the same next week, Clay-Flores said.

Woo was asked during the briefing if someone could still get vaccinated if they test positive for COVID-19. She said people should not get a vaccine while they’re supposed to be under quarantine, typically 10 days, but they could get one after that period.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 8: Metro Health reports 144 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)

