St. Philip’s College added to University Health vaccine sites, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – University Health announced on Tuesday that St. Philip’s College will now serve as a new vaccine site for University Health.

All vaccinations are free of charge, according to an announcement by Alamo Colleges and the operation will be staffed by University Health staff members.

Vaccination appointments will start at 11:30 a.m. on April 8 and will be scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Vaccinations will be given to walk-ins (without appointments) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The vaccination clinic will be held on the first floor of the Center for Learning Resources in building #8 next to the CHP building.

Parking is available in lots #12, 13, 20, additionally, the THCA building is completed and parking is available on the west side of the building facing Walters Street and 21.

Image courtesy of Alamo Colleges. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

You can register for a vaccination at the site by clicking here.

