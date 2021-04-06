‘Vaccine passports’ banned by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in executive order

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced that he has issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies or political subdivisions in Texas from creating “vaccine passport” requirements.

The order prohibits organizations that receive public funds from requiring consumers to provide documentation of vaccine status in order to receive any service or enter any place.

“Everyday, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I’ve said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced,” said Governor Abbott in a press release. “Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives. That is why I have issued an Executive Order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”

The announcement follows the state of Florida who also did the same thing last week. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the passports infringed on personal freedom and privacy concerns.

To view the governor’s executive order, click here.

