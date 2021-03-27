80 or older? Get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Alamodome without an appointment starting next week

SAN ANTONIO – If you are 80-years-old or older, you can walk up to the Alamodome and receive your COVID-19 vaccine next week, as announced by city leaders.

An appointment will not be necessary, and these residents can visit the Alamodome in the afternoon Monday through Saturday to receive their vaccine.

This is an effort to prioritize those who are most vulnerable, according to city officials.

University Health is also giving a helping hand to residents 80 and older after creating an online registration process for those wanting to receive a vaccine.

The registry went live on Thursday and will help this priority population get vaccines as the state expands eligibility to all adults starting March 29.

Those who sign up for the vaccine registry will be contacted by someone with UH by phone when an appointment becomes available. You can sign up for the registry by clicking here.

