Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 2: Leaders report 1,499 new COVID-19 cases, 9 virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 83,125 total COVID-19 cases and 1,371 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,499 new cases as of Wednesday. Nine new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 802.

City officials also reported that 580 patients are hospitalized, 192 are in the intensive care unit and 103 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said there were 67 new hospital admission in the last 24 hours.

The mayor also urged people to donate blood as there is a dire need for blood during the pandemic.

Dr. Colleen Bridger, interim Metro Health director and assistant city manager, has told city officials she will retire soon after putting it off several months due to the pandemic, Nirenberg said. Officials are expected to release information about her replacement or replacements at a later date.