Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 9: Officials report 417 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Wolff is back from self-quarantining after coming into contact with an employee who tested positive for COVID-19. He said he took two COVID-19 tests, and they both came back negative.

Nirenberg reported 68,044 total COVID-19 cases and 1,285 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 417 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 234.

City officials also reported that 294 patients are hospitalized, 118 are in the intensive care unit and 56 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said there were 39 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Wolff said there are 55 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals as the border city experiences a surge in cases.

Nirenberg said the positivity rate is now at 8.4%. He said a new epidemiology report will be released later this week on the city’s website to give the community a better picture of the COVID-19 statistics in the area.

SAN ANTONIO COVID-19 RISK LEVEL 11/9/2020 (COSA/Bexar County)