Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 26: City monitoring slow, gradual increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, mayor says
Other progress indicators doing well, Nirenberg says
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.
Here are a few of the highlights:
- Nirenberg reported 2,480 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday. Three cases are from the community, and three are from congregate settings.
- City officials also reported that 87 patients are hospitalized, 44 are in the intensive care unit and 19 are on ventilators.
May 26, 2020: Updated Bexar County Sheriff’s Office COVID-19 cases. pic.twitter.com/kNtVohbJFD— Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) May 27, 2020
- Nirenberg said the city and county are monitoring a slow and gradual increase of COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. He said, however, that the other progress indicators set by the Health Transition Team are doing well.
- Dr. Dawn Emerick, director of the Metropolitan Health District, said the city is sending out a survey to get COVID-19 feedback from the community. She said this is another way to gather data to assess how the area is doing with its progress.
- Nirenberg said there will be two new walkup testing sites this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at San Antonio College and Highlands High School.
- Wolff said he has spoken with the Bexar County Elections Office about the voting guidance provided by Texas officials. He said they are working on ways to keep elections judges and voters safe at the polls during the upcoming elections in July and November.
- Wolff also said video conferencing is moving Bexar County court cases a lot faster now. He said a lot of the judges are excited to use the technology. However, some local judges have told KSAT that they’ve had “serious issues” with video conferencing.
- Nirenberg reminded business owners that registered for the “Greater. SAfer. Together. Supply Pickup Day" to pick up their supplies tomorrow at the Alamodome. He said more than 5,000 business have signed the Greater. SAfer. Together. pledge.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.