Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 26: City monitoring slow, gradual increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 2,480 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths in Bexar County , as of Tuesday. Three cases are from the community, and three are from congregate settings.

City officials also reported that 87 patients are hospitalized, 44 are in the intensive care unit and 19 are on ventilators.

May 26, 2020: Updated Bexar County Sheriff’s Office COVID-19 cases. pic.twitter.com/kNtVohbJFD — Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) May 27, 2020

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: