City handing out free thermometers, masks, hand sanitizer to small businesses, nonprofits in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Small businesses and nonprofit organizations can receive free supplies provided by the City of San Antonio as they prepare to reopen.

City officials announced the “Greater. SAfer. Together. Supply Pickup Day," which will take place on May 27 at the Alamodome.

On that day, the city will provide a safety kit that would include one contact-free thermometer, two gallons of hand sanitizer and face masks, according to a news release.

Qualifying businesses and organizations must have a public-serving location within the city. They also must have experienced an impact from forced closures due to COVID-19, have no more than 25 employees and have been in operation before March 1.

Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is available online or by calling 311 between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Businesses or organizations will receive a 10-digit code that they will need to pick up supplies.

"The San Antonio business community has shown remarkable resiliency, creativity and adaptability throughout this unprecedented situation,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release. “As our City begins to gradually reopen, we are committed to ensuring that our local small businesses and nonprofit organizations have the resources they need to reopen in a way that will keep us all safe, so we can be stronger and greater together.”