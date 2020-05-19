San Antonio, Bexar County extend ‘Stay Home Work Safe’ order until June 4

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County will extend its emergency orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic until June 4, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The “Stay Home Work Safe” order was extended as 65 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday evening. Of the new cases, 23 were from the community, five were from the Bexar County Jail, seven were from other congregate settings while the rest are still under investigation.

The total number of COVID-19 cases hit 2,278, and no new deaths were announced Tuesday.

The emergency order strongly encourages residents older than 10 to wear face masks and suspends foreclosure proceedings until July 6. It also includes advisory language on antibody tests and other health protocols.

It is intended to be consistent with Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide orders.

The city’s emergency order is pending city council approval.

Read the full orders below.

The latest numbers also indicated the hospitalization of at least 80 COVID-19 patients with 20 more under investigation. Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 35 patients in the intensive care unit and 20 patients are intubated and using a ventilator.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 62 lives.

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 19 in all — occurred among residents and an employee at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-nine of the people who have died were Hispanic, 14 of those who died were black, 13 were white and one was Asian. Five of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but a few of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

