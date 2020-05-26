31 new coronavirus cases reported in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Tuesday confirmed 31 new coronavirus cases to bring the total number of cases at 2,480 in Bexar County.

No new deaths were reported and the death toll remains at 69.

Of the new cases, three were from the community, three from congregate settings and 25 are under investigation.

Nirenberg said 87 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, with 44 in the intensive care unit and 19 using a ventilator. Currently, 80% of ventilators are available, and 31% of staffed hospital beds remain open.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 69 lives.

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 19 in all — occurred among residents and an employee at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-nine of the people who have died were Hispanic, 14 of those who died were black, 13 were white and one was Asian. Five of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but a few of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

Find the latest information for surrounding counties here: