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Local News

SAPD bike officer injured after 16-year-old evades traffic stop, crashes in downtown, police say

The teen was taken into custody

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department bike patrol officer was injured after a 16-year-old boy allegedly fled a traffic stop and crashed in downtown, according to police.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, bike patrol officers attempted to stop the teen’s vehicle for traffic violations near East Commerce and Navarro streets.

The teen fled, causing one of the bike officers to fall during the pursuit, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

Other bike officers attempted to keep the vehicle in sight. Police said the teen disregarded a red light at North Flores and Pecan streets and crashed into a black Chevrolet Blazer and a gray Toyota.

The vehicle became inoperable after the crash. The teen fled on foot but was taken into custody shortly after, police said.

The report states the SAPD bike officer sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

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