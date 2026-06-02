Officials searching for man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires at north Bexar County property

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest believed to have intentionally set two fires on private property in north Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest believed to have intentionally set two fires on private property in north Bexar County.

Officials said the person of interest, identified as a man possibly in his 20s, was last seen May 19, allegedly fleeing from a church near Overlook Parkway and U.S. Highway 281.

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The man was last seen wearing a black-and-gray ball cap, a black San Antonio Spurs T-shirt with a No. 1 on the front, dark-colored basketball shorts and black-and-white sneakers while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to contact the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office at 210‑335‑0300.

Residents wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 210‑224‑STOP.

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