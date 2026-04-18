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Local News

TxDOT: Crash closes all lanes on Interstate 35 on South Side

It is unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 near Palo Alto Road. (TxDOT)

SAN ANTONIO – All lanes of Interstate 35 on the South Side are closed due to a reported crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 near Palo Alto Road.

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According to Transguide, all southbound lanes of I-35 remain closed. All traffic is being detoured to the Palo Alto Road exit. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio police and fire departments for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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