Laurel Ridge Treatment Center faces Medicare, Medicaid termination over safety violations

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment center will soon be unable to treat patients covered by Medicaid or Medicare after federal health officials ended its agreement.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services took action against Laurel Ridge Treatment Center, citing repeated health and safety violations.

According to a notice obtained by KSAT, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says it will not pay for services for patients admitted on or after April 30.

For patients who were admitted before April 30, payment will be provided for services up to 30 days after April 30.

Months of concerns

KSAT has followed through on the situation for months. A November report described staffing shortages that left mental health patients waiting up to six hours to be checked in, as well as a self-harm incident involving a smuggled razor blade.

>> State investigators find multiple violations at San Antonio mental health treatment center

That same report cited unsecured items that could be used for self-injury, ligatures or fire — raising serious questions about patient safety at the facility.

Facility says it remains open, committed to compliance

Laurel Ridge’s leadership is pushing back, saying the facility remains open and fully operational.

“CMS has informed Laurel Ridge Treatment Center that, in their opinion, the facility does not currently meet the requirements for participation in the Medicare program,” said Ashley Sacriste, DHA, chief executive officer of Laurel Ridge, in part. “We are hopeful that we can work collaboratively with CMS to clarify the basis for its findings and to demonstrate the facility’s ongoing compliance.”

Sacriste says the facility is committed to resolving any outstanding issues.

“We are deeply committed to providing high-quality care to each patient we serve and are determined to address any areas of concern in order to successfully participate in the Medicare program,” she said. “We are taking all efforts to remain a provider of choice and fulfill all obligations.”

Sacriste also emphasized that patient care continues uninterrupted.

“At present, the facility is open and fully functional, and we will continue to provide care for all patients currently with us,” she said. “For nearly 40 years, Laurel Ridge Treatment Center has provided lifesaving and life-improving care to the individuals we are privileged to serve.”

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