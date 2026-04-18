FIESTA WEEKEND FORECAST: Big drop in temps, damp at times

It'll be cool, windy, and - at times - damp in San Antonio for the first weekend of Fiesta

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD FRONT: Arrives around 10 am, gusty winds

TEMPS TODAY: Falling into the 50s by sunset

BEST RAIN CHANCES: Saturday afternoon & night IMPACT: Minimal lightning, no severe weather FIESTA PLANS? Don’t cancel, but bring umbrella

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & cool

MONDAY: Rounds of light rain, 50s

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Gradually warming

FORECAST

SATURDAY

Saturday will feature dropping temperatures, gusty winds, and eventually -- light rain (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After a mild morning in the 70s, a cold front will slide through San Antonio around 10am. With the front you can expect:

Gusts of up to 35-40 mph out of the north

Falling temperatures: low-60s by the afternoon, 50s by sunset

Areas of light rain, especially after 3 pm

A few rumbles of thunder are also possible with Saturday afternoon’s activity, but dangerous severe weather is NOT expected. If you have outdoor or Fiesta plans, just bring an umbrella or poncho with you!

SUNDAY

Most of the rain Sunday will stay well south of San Antonio. There will be some peeks of sun, and temps will stay cool -- in the 60s. Clouds will thicken Sunday night, with a few sprinkles possible.

MONDAY

The River Parade is looking damp and cool (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

An upper-level disturbance will bring another round of showers. While the rain won’t be heavy, off and on showers are possible throughout the day. This will keep temperatures cool, with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Showers may try to wind down a bit in time for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, but plan for cool & damp conditions.

EXTENDED FORECAST

From Tuesday on, it’ll gradually warm. We’ll be monitoring a small storm chance for Battle of Flowers.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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