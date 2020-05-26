Metro Health launches survey to get community COVID-19 feedback

Metro Health on Tuesday launched a community COVID-19 survey with the purpose of gathering information and analyzing data of COVID-19 symptoms, testing and social distancing behavior by zip code in the San Antonio area.

The survey, available in English, Spanish and other languages, is to be used for insights and to help public health specialists and policymakers make effective recommendations in the coming months.

The survey will be open through Aug. 3 and be evaluated every two weeks.

The public is invited to take the survey at https://covid19.sanantonio.gov/Home.