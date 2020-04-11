WATCH: SA mayor, Bexar County judge urge residents to stay home this Easter to avoid more infections

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 665 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday. The mayor also reported 151 travel-related cases, 210 community transmission, 61 cases under investigation and 243 close-contact. He said 89 patients are in the hospital, 56 are in intensive care, 44 are on ventilators and 92 have recovered.

Nirenberg and Wolff said there are 2,031 hospital beds and 541 ventilators available in the area.

Both leaders urged residents to stay home and worship using online services this Easter Sunday, despite Gov. Greg Abbott allowing churches to decide if they want to hold services.

Nirenberg said the area is doing well in terms of infections, and the city is prepared. However, there is a surge capacity plan in place. He said new models are expected to be on the city’s website within 24 to 48 hours.

Both leaders talked about the available facilities in the area to house COVID-19 patients from nursing homes. They said they prefer patients be sent to Westover Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare because the facility has more than 100 rooms available and it is new. Wolff said he did not want any patients from areas outside of Bexar County staying in those facilities.

Nirenberg mentioned that they have facilities available for COVID-19 patients who are not coming from nursing homes.

Wolff warned people about buying COVID-19 tests that are not FDA-approved. He said the city of Laredo purchased 20,000 tests that are not FDA-approved, and they were seized by federal authorities.

Nirenberg said the city will host a COVID-19 town hall for children at noon on Monday on the city’s Facebook page.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

