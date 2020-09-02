Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 2: 250 new COVID-19 cases reported; health officials pushing for residents to get flu shot early

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 46,913 total COVID-19 cases and 835 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 250 new cases. Thirteen new deaths were reported today. The 7-day moving average of cases is 184.

The deaths occurred between July 14 and Aug. 30, Nirenberg said.

City officials also reported that 356 patients are hospitalized , 164 are in the intensive care unit and 93 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 66% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the city’s new workforce program is accepting applications. He said the program pays participants a living wage while they’re learning skills for a new job. For further information or to see if they qualify for this program, residents should contact Workforce Solutions Alamo at 210-224-HELP (210-224-4357) or https://www.workforcesolutionsalamo.org/

Dr. Sandra Guerra, assistant medical director of Metro Health, said the flu vaccine is now available, and people should get theirs as soon as they can.