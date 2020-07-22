New workforce program will help Bexar County residents unemployed due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County is launching an $18 million program to help unemployed residents find a new job.

The Bexar County Strong Workforce Program was approved on July 16 by the Bexar County Commissioners Court. The program partners with Project Quest and Workforce Solutions Alamo to help connect residents to jobs, training programs and work experience opportunities.

Eligibility requirements include:

Must be a resident of unincorporated Bexar County or a suburban city within Bexar County, such as Leon Valley, Somerset, Von Ormy, and Kirby

Must have incurred a negative impact to employment status due to COVID-19 (March 1, 2020 or later)

Need assistance connecting to a job, work experience opportunity, or training program to further their career options

City of San Antonio residents can apply only if their employment status has been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they are participants in county justice programs such as Reentry, Pretrial Diversion, Adult/Juvenile Probation, are foster youth, or are interested in participating in the Bexar County Sheriff’s Academy.

“We are all very committed to this program. It can really make a difference for people who need a new career opportunity because of COVID-19,” said Bexar County Workforce Development Manager Pooja Tripathi.

For further information or to see if they qualify for this program, residents should contact Workforce Solutions Alamo at 210-224-HELP (210-224-4357) or https://www.workforcesolutionsalamo.org/.