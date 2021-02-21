Coronavirus/utilities update Feb. 20: 615 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; SAWS says boil notice lifted for parts of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 and the winter weather in their briefing Saturday night.

For the first time all week, Mayor Nirenberg reported some data received on coronavirus cases in Bexar County. On Saturday, Nirenberg reported 107 coronavirus cases and seven deaths.

The mayor also reported that 615 patients are hospitalized, down 81 from Friday, 232 are in the intensive care unit and 141 are on ventilators.

There were 62 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Winter Weather Response Update

CPS Energy

Nirenberg said CPS Energy has almost finished restoring power to the San Antonio region. All but 40 customers have had power restored, as of Saturday night.

Although, CPS Energy officials said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole overnight Friday, leaving 1,630 customers who live near Cupples Road and Menefee Boulevard without power, However, those customers have since had their power restored, Nirenberg reiterated.

The energy company is now working to slow the billing process for customers to remove the impact from this week’s winter weather conditions.

Customers are urged not to worry about their bills right now and service will not be disconnected if they are unable to pay at this time. For more on this, click here.

San Antonio Water System

San Antonio Water System CEO Robert Puente announced Saturday during the briefing that parts of San Antonio are now released from the boil water notice. This means they no longer have to boil water prior to consuming it. For more on which areas are no longer under the boil notice, click here.

Customers that are still under the boil notice may not have a lack of water, but have a lack of pressure. Puente estimates most of these issues will be resolved by Monday.

Still 10%, or 9% of the San Antonio region doesn’t have water, according to SAWS, but crews are still working on restoration efforts.

SAWS is providing customers water bill relief following the winter storms. For more information, click here.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.