These boil water notices have been lifted in the San Antonio region

SAN ANTONIO – Millions of residents across the state and in the San Antonio region have had to undergo a Boil Water Notice following this week’s winter storm.

Most of these notices are still active, and some folks are still without water.

However, as of Saturday, Feb. 20, some of these notices have since been lifted, which means there is no longer a need to boil water prior to consumption.

Below are the notices that are no longer in effect:

Bexar County

The boil water notice for the City of Lytle has been lifted.

Karnes County

The boil water notice for the City of Kenedy has been lifted.

We’ll bring more updates to this article as they become available.

