Here are the boil water notices in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Power outages and broken pipes across the state of Texas are leading to water quality concerns for many municipalities. Millions of people across the state are under a boil water notice.

A Boil Water Notice means residents should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Ad

Here are the notices for residents in Bexar County and other nearby counties:

Bandera County

Monarch Utilities has issued a “Boil Water Notice” for customers in the Lake Medina Shores water system, Public Water System ID No. 0100037, located in Bandera County.

Bexar County

SAWS issued a voluntary boil water notice Wednesday due to low water pressure and said that only water used for drinking needed to be boiled.

Monarch Utilities has issued a “Boil Water Notice” for customers in the Coolcrest water system , Public Water System ID No. 0150046, located in Bexar County.

East Central Special Utility District has experienced water outages and distribution pressures below minimum standards and has issued a boil water notice.

Monarch Utilities has issued a “Boil Water Notice” for customers in the Stage Coach Hills water system, Public Water System ID No. 0150019, located in Bexar County.

Comal County

New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) public water system (PWS TX0460001) has issued a boil water notice for all customers.

Monarch Utilities has issued a “Boil Water Notice” for customers in the Rim Rock Ranch water system, Public Water System ID No. 0460211, located in Comal County.

Monarch Utilities has issued a “Boil Water Notice” for customers in the Windmill Ranch Subdivision water system, Public Water System ID No. 0460221, located in Comal County.

Gillespie County

Monarch Utilities has issued a “Boil Water Notice” for customers in the Oakview water system, Public Water System ID No. 0860107, located in Gillespie County.

Guadalupe County

Green Valley Special Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers

Kerr County

City of Kerrville’s water system (ID No. 133001), the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for all customers.

Monarch Utilities has announced a “Boil Water Notice” for customers in the Center Point water system, Public Water System ID No. 1330007, located in Kerr County.

Monarch Utilities is requesting your assistance in announcing a “Boil Water Notice” for our customers in the Hills & Dales water system, Public Water System ID No. 1330030, located in Kerr County. Due to repeated power outages the system is unable to keep up with demand. Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and the utility would cancel the Boil Water Notice at that time. This notice affects all 73 customers.

Medina County

Monarch Utilities has issued a “Boil Water Notice” for customers in the Rocky Creek Subdivision water system, Public Water System ID No. 1630038, located in Medina County.

Read also: