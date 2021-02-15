CPS Energy: Most customers subject to rotating outages as winter weather continues

SAN ANTONIO – Roughly two-thirds of CPS Energy grids will continue to have rotating outages for the next 24 to 48 hours due to an unprecedented demand amid freezing conditions that are expected to persist for the next few days, officials said Monday.

CPS Energy updated media outlets Monday afternoon, hours after Electric Reliability Council of Texas said the rotating outages will continue throughout the state through Tuesday.

Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy president and CEO, said the goal is to try and rotate outages in 15-minute increments. But with high demand, combined with a reduced ability to generate power due to the freeze, she acknowledged that results have not been consistent.

Some customers have reported longer outages, with power coming back only for a few minutes at a time.

“We’re taking in all the information that we can and trying to problem-solve,” Gold-Williams said.

The bulk of the outages San Antonio residents are experiencing are due to the rotations. Some customers may be out of power longer due to other factors like equipment failure, Gold-Williams said. Roughly a third of the grid will continue to have power because certain circuits power critical services, like a hospital or police department.

Typically, CPS Energy sees peak energy demand in the summer when the hottest temperatures set in. But this ice storm has surpassed the demand seen in the summer, Gold-Williams said.

Gold-Williams said crews are working around the clock to address the issues, but she said this scenario is a “very complex process.”

Without the rolling blackouts, entire grids would be knocked offline, leaving them without power indefinitely, Gold-Williams said.

Officials are asking customers to continue conserving energy when they do have power in an effort to stabilize the system quicker.

