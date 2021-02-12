These San Antonio-area businesses have announced closures, delays on Monday due to inclement weather

SAN ANTONIO – With below-freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation in the forecast late Sunday and early Monday, the following businesses have announced closures and delays.

CentroMed - All CentroMed clinics in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Converse, Schertz and Somerset will be closed Monday.

CommuniCare Health Centers - CommuniCare Health Centers will delay all clinic openings on Monday, February 15th, and Tuesday, February 16th due to the anticipated inclement weather. For Monday, February 15th, all San Antonio locations will open at 10:00 AM, and the Boerne location will open at noon. For Tuesday, February 16th, all locations will open at 10:00 AM. If you have an appointment scheduled during the delayed timeframe on either day, you will be notified and offered a telemedicine visit, if appropriate, or the opportunity to reschedule your appointment. All appointments that start at 10:00 AM or later will be kept at the originally scheduled times. All Curbside services will be suspended for Monday, February 15th as well.

San Antonio Senior Centers - Curbside pickup and delivery of meals by the Department of Human Services is canceled on Monday, Feb. 15.

This article will be continuously updated. Check back for the latest information.

