San Antonio area in for two rounds of winter weather this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – As we head into the weekend, the cold weather will be sticking around. In fact, Your Weather Authority anticipates two rounds of winter weather over the weekend, both of which could impact travel. Here’s what you need to know, day-by-day:

Saturday

Cold and cloudy weather will continue into Saturday. Temperatures are not expected to make it out of the 30s. Wintry precipitation will also return, with a mix of light rain and ice expected. Ice is more likely in San Antonio and points north into the Hill Country. In South Texas, precipitation will fall as a ‘plain rain.’

San Antonio and areas north could see some freezing rain and sleet resulting in icing on Saturday (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sunday Night & Monday Morning

A second round of more widespread winter weather will move in late Sunday and continue through very early Monday morning. A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will sweep across the KSAT viewing area. At the same time, even colder air will arrive, and temperatures will begin to fall into the low 20s and teens. This combination of frigid air and wintry precipitation is expected to result in poor road conditions from the Hill Country, through San Antonio, and to points south.

A second round of widespread winter weather is expected late Sunday into early Monday (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Travel Impacts

Even though any wintry precipitation will end by Monday afternoon, we won’t be able to warm above freezing until sometime Tuesday afternoon. Because of this, any precipitation on the ground will not be able to melt before the Tuesday morning commute. So, please be prepared for travel hazards and delays on both Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Many school districts have announced plans to cancel school or go remote-only on Monday. Click here for the latest.

The city of San Antonio and WellMed have both decided to reschedule vaccination appointments on Monday.

Cold Weather Preparations

While the idea of winter weather in Texas can be exciting, it can also be dangerous if you’re not prepared. Make your preparations sooner rather than later. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes Check on the elderly and those who may not have a heat source Make sure pets are cared for by providing warm shelter and food Cover any outdoor plants and sensitive vegetation Wrap outdoor plumbing pipes - especially if you live in a rural area

Closely monitor the weather if you have travel plans and stay home if you can

If you must travel, make sure your vehicle is ready for the winter weather

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

