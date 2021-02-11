These San Antonio-area school districts have announced changes for Monday due to expected wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – Icy conditions in San Antonio in February may be rare, but it’s not unprecedented. What is unprecedented is that, because of the pandemic, school districts now have a plan in place to go to remote-only learning rather than cancel school altogether during a weather event.

Several school districts have already made plans to close physical buildings but continue school online ahead of forecasted wintery weather on Monday.

KSAT meteorologists are currently forecasting below-freezing temperatures and a likelihood of wintry precipitation late Sunday and early Monday.

Harlandale ISD

Monday, Feb. 15 will be an asynchronous day for Harlandale ISD due to expected inclement weather conditions.

“This means that all teachers and staff will provide materials for students to work on remotely. Students will be expected to “attend” school asynchronously (from home). District schools and office buildings will be closed out of precautionary measures,” the district announced on Thursday.

Staff should expect to work remotely, check their emails and be on call during their normal workday hours, district officials said. Parents and staff should monitor the district’s social media pages or website for updates.

Natalia ISD

Natalia ISD also announced that all campuses will go to remote-only learning on Monday.

“Student should remain at home and login for class at the start of the school day,” the district posted on social media.

On-campus instruction is expected to resume on Tuesday.

