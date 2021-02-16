H-E-B delays openings at San Antonio-area stores on Tuesday due to wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has decided to delay the opening of San Antonio-area stores on Tuesday due to icy conditions.

The grocery chain said stores will open at noon and close at 5 p.m. for the safety of employees and customers.

The San Antonio and Hill Country stores that remained closed on Monday are expected to reopen with the adjusted store hours.

Click here to see the adjusted hours at other stores throughout Texas.

The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed on Tuesday.

H-E-B officials said customers may see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders over the next several days.

H-E-B has also issued a product purchasing limit of two propane tanks, two water gallons and two water multipacks per transaction.

Some customers reported long lines at checkouts and curbside at some San Antonio stores ahead of the winter storm.

“Stores have been busy but our store teams are equipped and prepared to serve our customers,” an H-E-B spokesperson told KSAT on Saturday.

Real-time updates to store hours and operations can be found on H-E-B Newsroom at heb.com/newsroom.

This article will be continuously updated. Check back for the latest information.

