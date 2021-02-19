SAWS to open bulk water distribution sites Friday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is opening seven water distribution locations at its pump stations on Friday to provide customers with water.

Residents will need to bring their own clean containers such as jugs to fill with water, the utility said in a news release.

Customers will be allowed five gallons of water per person. As a precaution, the water should be boiled before drinking or used in cooking, mirroring the current boil water notice advisory for the city, officials said.

Operating hours will be from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday. Beginning Saturday, operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The sites will be open until the water system is back to normal operating conditions.

Customers should expect the possibility of long lines at the pump stations.

Residents are asked to adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing a mask and maintaining at least six feet of physical distance.

The city of San Antonio and the San Antonio Food Bank will also be setting up separate bottled water distribution sites throughout the city. More information on that program is coming soon.

Check below for the water distribution site closest to you:

NACO (drive-thru), 13655 O’Connor Road

Seale, 254 Seale Road

Mission, 615 E Theo Ave

Maltsberger (drive-thru), 8910 Jones Maltsberger

University (drive-thru), 7172 Hausman Road

Seaworld, 10349 Military Dr. W.

SE Booster (drive-thru), 1208 S Loop 1604 W.

