San Antonio drivers encounter problems while searching for gas amid second snowfall

SAN ANTONIO – For San Antonio drivers, their patience was running on empty after a week of obstacles. On Thursday, the latest problem was the search for gas.

“As we found, here all the pumps have been stopped. It’s a little hectic,” said Danny Wiley.

Several drivers told KSAT they had zero luck with their search along San Pedro Avenue. Mary Sandoval said her truck was overheating and was almost empty.

“I have to work with what I have in my hands. I’m limited so I’ll just stay home. That’s all I can do,” she said.

Drivers encountered the same issue at other gas stations along San Pedro. However, one location at Myrtle Street was still operating.

Daniel Perez had been searching for gas since Wednesday night, but when he finally found it he realized he left his wallet at home.

He thought he would have to come back another time until one man offered to pay.

“It means a lot helping people out like that. Helping each other in times of need,” Perez said.

Noah Aguero said it was the right thing to do. He and his wife are expecting a baby, but she is currently in the hospital.

“She tested positive for COVID and I can’t be in there, so I might as well help people out here,” Aguero said.

The small gesture went miles for Perez. Aguero believes it’s the way people should treat one another when times get tough.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the unusual winter weather and power outages led to a rise in fuel prices.

The average statewide gas price is $2.24 for a gallon for regular unleaded fuel. That’s a four cent jump compared to last week.

