Check current road conditions, closures in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Ice is starting to be reported on some elevated highways in the San Antonio area. With temperatures expected to stay below freezing for several days and wintry precipitation in the forecast, drivers are urged to stay off the roads if possible.

Current Concerns:

Icy travel conditions in the Hill Country.



The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at Fair Oaks Parkway due to a crash.



Officials in San Marcos are reporting that ice is starting to form on some non-elevated sections of I-35. Currently, bridges on Wonder World Drive, west of I-35, are both closed due to slick conditions and are expected to reopen once additional deicer is applied.



Some ice has been reported on elevated highways in the San Antonio area.

You can watch live Transguide traffic cameras here.

Click the links below for current road closures:

The map below shows the known low-water crossings in San Antonio. Use an alternate route if you frequent these areas.