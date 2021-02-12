Monday’s vaccination appointments at Alamodome, WellMed clinics rescheduled due to expected wintry weather in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – With wintry weather in the forecast for Monday, the city of San Antonio and WellMed have both decided to reschedule vaccination appointments that day.

KSAT meteorologists are currently forecasting below-freezing temperatures and a likelihood of wintry precipitation late Sunday and early Monday.

Alamodome Vaccination Site

Anyone scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Alamodome on Monday, Feb. 15 will now receive their vaccination on Friday, Feb. 19 at the same appointment time.

“With icy conditions expected we want to ensure the safety of the public. We understand that some may be concerned about the small delay for their second dose but we are within CDC guidelines to ensure the vaccine will still work with no issues. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose,” city officials said in a press release.

Anyone scheduled to receive a vaccination on Monday should receive an email or text with more information.

WellMed Vaccination Sites

The WellMed clinics at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center and at the Alicia Treviño López Senior Community Center will be closed Monday.

Anyone scheduled to receive a second dose of the vaccine on Monday will be contacted and their appointment will be rescheduled.

WellMed announced on Friday that all of the most recently available doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been spoken for and scheduled. They will announce when more doses become available.

As of Friday, Feb. 12, all available doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been spoken for and scheduled. Only registered... Posted by WellMed Medical Management, Inc. on Friday, February 12, 2021

University Health’s clinic at Wonderland of the Americas

As of Friday, University Health plans to continue vaccinations at Wonderland of the Americas on Monday.

“We urge people to take their time and drive safely. We don’t want them to stress about making it at their appointed time if the weather delays them – if they’re a little late that’s okay,” said University Health Spokesperson Elizabeth Allen.

