WellMed vaccination clinics closed until Monday

SAN ANTONIO – The two WellMed-run community COVID-19 vaccination clinics will remain closed this week due to the wintry weather conditions.

The clinics at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center at 517 SW Military and Alicia Trevino Lopez One-Stop Center at 8353 Culebra will resume appointments on Monday, Feb. 22.

Patients scheduled to receive their second COVID-19 vaccinations this week at these clinics should return next week to their assigned location on the same day of the week and appointment time to receive their shot.

Vaccinations are given by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted.

The patients scheduled to receive vaccinations this week were due to get the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control says the second dose may be administered up to 42 days after the initial dose for the two-shot regimen to remain effective, WellMed officials said.

The WellMed vaccination hotline is closed while healthcare officials await more shipments of the vaccine.

Appointments rescheduled for next week:

Appointments scheduled on Monday, Feb. 15 should return at the same time on Monday, Feb. 22 .

Appointments scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 16 should return at the same time on Tuesday, Feb. 23 .

Appointments scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 17 should return at the same time on Wednesday, Feb. 24 .

Appointments scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 18 should return at the same time on Thursday, Feb. 25 .

Appointments scheduled on Friday, Feb. 19 should return at the same time on Friday, Feb. 26 .

Appointments scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 20 should return at the same time on Saturday, Feb. 27.

