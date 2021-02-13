MAP: Current power outages in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Power outages are possible in the San Antonio area over the next several days during wintry weather conditions.

With low temperatures forecast to dip into the 20s, 30s and 40s over the next several days, CPS Energy has crews on standby prepared to respond in the event of power outages.

CPS Energy has offered some tips to help customers stay warm safely and manage their bills during cold weather, and has offered some good advice if you do experience a power outage.

