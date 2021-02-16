‘No one to speak to’: CPS Energy customers frustrated, concerned for vulnerable community members amid rotating outages

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio CPS Energy customers say they’re worried about the elderly and sick neighbors who are without power during the ongoing rotating outages happening across the state.

Carlos Correa has been routinely checking in on his 90-year-old neighbors since they have been without power since 2 a.m. Monday morning due to ongoing rotating outages. He says his calls to CPS Energy for answers about when the power would be restored have gone unanswered.

“We’ve called everybody. CPS Energy has no one to speak to, no one to give us any type of information as to even when our electricity is going to come back on,” Correa told KSAT on Monday evening. “As much as we pay into our electric usage every single month, (they’re) just so unprepared with anybody, with any type of customer service or any type of emergency command center to give us some sort of answer as to when we’re going to be getting some sort of electricity back.”

CPS Energy says the energy demand has been up to four times higher than expected. Some systems have been impacted by the high demand and others by equipment failure due to the cold temperatures.

CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams said every energy system is stressed across the state.

“We are absolutely sorry that this is occurring. It is an unprecedented weather event that we actually had thought that the cold weather was behind us,” Gold-Williams said.

Rudy Garza, with CPS Energy, says CPS Energy is reaching out to its customers via all social media platforms, calls, and emails. The utility company says it is also contacting the elderly and sick who are on their list.

“In some cases, we have done automated calls to customers in this group, letting them know that if they find themselves in a medical emergency where they are, maybe their home gets too cold or their oxygen tank runs out or something happens, dial 911 and seek medical attention,” Garza said.

While temperatures will continue to affect the energy consumption, CPS Energy expects the outages to continue, so the company urges customers to make plans.

Correa urges others to check in on their neighbors as well.

