Rotating outages underway in Texas after Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 issued, ERCOT says

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (Level 3) for the state, meaning rotating outages are underway to reduce demand on the electric system.

“We urge Texans to put safety first during this time,” ERCOT said in a tweet early Monday morning.

ERCOT says traffic lights and other infrastructure may be without power temporarily.

ERCOT urged Texans to reduce their electricity use before sending out the Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert tweet. It had warned that rotating outages would be needed to protect the electric system.

Here’s how you can help reduce electricity use, according to ERCOT:

Set thermostats to 68 degrees while at home, or as low as comfortably tolerable.

Set ceiling fans to the winter setting by running them clockwise, to pull the warm air down.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, and dishwashers).

Ensure doors and windows are sealed properly. Any light through the door indicates a penetration of cold air coming into the home.

Turn off lights, computers, and other electronic devices whenever possible.

Click here or see the PDF below to learn more about ERCOT’s Energy Emergency Alert levels.

