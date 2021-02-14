Electric Reliability Council of Texas urges businesses, consumers to limit electricity use as much as possible

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 and urges consumers and businesses to limit their electricity use as much as possible on Sunday.

The winter storm that has moved across our region has caused temperatures to drop well below average for this time of year.

According to ERCOT officials, the cold weather in the area has resulted in a “record-breaking demand on the power grid.” However, there are a few ways you can reduce your electric usage at home.

Here’s how you can help reduce electricity use, according to ERCOT:

Set thermostats to 68 degrees while at home, or as low as comfortably tolerable.

Set ceiling fans to the winter setting by running them clockwise, to pull the warm air down.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, and dishwashers).

Ensure doors and windows are sealed properly. Any light through the door indicates a penetration of cold air coming into the home.

Turn off lights, computers, and other electronic devices whenever possible.

According to officials, at this time, ERCOT has additional resources that are only available during tight conditions, so rotating outages are “not likely.”

If rotating outages are necessary, ERCOT will keep customers updated about the length of time it will be in effect and how the situation is progressing, according to officials.

